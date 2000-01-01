Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 09, 2019)

The Korean Airlines Co. Ltd., Aerospace Division, Seoul, South Korea, has been awarded a $213,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for A-10 Pacific Air Force depot support.



This contract provides depot support for A-10 aircraft that are stationed in South Korea.



Work will be performed in Buson, South Korea, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2029.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $166,361 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8202-20-D-0001).



