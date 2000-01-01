Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 09, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $11,548,231 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00025) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048) to provide work and training necessary for the Autonomic Logistics Information System 3.5 software rollout to the fleet under the low rate initial production Lot XI.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (57%); and Fort Worth, Texas (43%), and is expected to be completed in January 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $11,548,231 are being obligated at time of award, $6,498,614 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,043,659; 26%); Marine Corps ($1,476,651; 13%); Navy ($1,978,304; 17%); non-DoD participants ($3,060,938; 27%); and FMS ($1,988,680; 17%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



