Air Battlespace Management Capability System Contract Signing

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 10, 2019)

A partnership between Boeing Defence Australia and Defence will create more highly-skilled jobs in Brisbane, Adelaide and Williamtown.



The $170 million contract signed today will continue the Vigilare System, which is being renamed “Wakulda”.



The local indigenous Worimi people in the Williamtown region have endorsed a proposal to use the name, which means ‘together’, in honour of the revitalised agreement.



Wakulda fuses data from radars and other sensors to support the Royal Australian Air Force’s national air defence command and control functions.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, thanked Boeing Defence Australia for their continued support in growing a sovereign defence industry in Australia.



“Over the period of the new agreement, an average of 15 additional expert engineering positions will be established within Boeing Defence Australia in Brisbane, Adelaide and Williamtown,” Minister Price said.



“The Morrison Government is investing $200 billion in a record build-up of Australia’s defence capability, and our policy settings are ensuring this investment is continuing to create long-term defence industry jobs.”



Wakulda will be operated by the Royal Australian Air Force at RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales and RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia. It is anticipated that the system will be used for another 10 years.



