Boeing Tries to Restore Confidence In 737 Max In Stakeholders' Presentation (excerpt)

(Source: CBS News; posted December 08, 2019)

By Kris Van Cleave

In a presentation given to stakeholders last week in Seattle, Boeing announced it is not recommending new or additional simulator training for pilots before the grounded 737 Max flies again, according to documents obtained by CBS News. Instead, Boeing, pending Federal Aviation Administration approval, plans to provide airlines with "mandatory computer-based training modules" and other training materials.Among the "next steps" laid out is acknowledging the need to "restore public confidence" in the 737 Max, according to presentation documents obtained by CBS News Transportation Correspondent Kris Van Cleave. The Boeing presentation, held on December 3 and 4, is also an effort to build confidence with analysts, airlines, pilots, flight attendants and unions."Boeing is close to a fix, but there is still work to do. It was clear Boeing takes safety seriously," said Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, who attended the briefings. "FAA and some airlines were doing tests in a simulator. What we didn't learn, and what I believe is critical, was Boeing's plans to create confidence about the Max in consumers."The meetings came as Boeing officials are acknowledging the company will likely miss its target of resuming 737 Max deliveries by the end of the year. A return to service is possible in the first quarter of 2020 if the FAA completes its certification process for the plane. (end of excerpt)-ends-