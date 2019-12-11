5th Gulf Defense and Aerospace Exhibition Opens in Kuwait

(Source: Xinhua; posted Dec 11, 2019)

KUWAIT CITY --- The 5th Gulf Defense and Aerospace (GDA) exhibition kicked off on Tuesday at the Kuwait International Fairground in Hawalli Governorate with the participation of more than 200 armament companies from 31 countries and regions.



At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Mohammad Al-Khudhur, Kuwait's army chief of general staff, said the Ministry of Defense is keen to implement Kuwait Vision 2035 in the military field.



As one of the most defense exhibitions in the region, GDA brought the most important manufacturers and specialized companies in the defense industries while showcasing the latest technology and developments in defense and security industries, Al-Khudhur noted.



The exhibition will give the opportunity to exchange experiences between military and security leaders, he added.



The three-day exhibition witnessed an increase in the number of participating companies from the previous one in 2017 with the participation of 106 companies.



The higher number of companies participating in the exhibition indicates the importance of this exhibition in the region, said Saudi Chief of the General Staff Fayyad Al-Ruwaili



