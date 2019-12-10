Russia Receives Military Equipment from Lao People's Armed Forces for First-Ever Joint Russian-Laotian Exercise

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 10, 2019)

Servicemen of the tank unit of the Eastern MD motorized rifle formation, stationed in Zabaykalsky Krai, received military equipment from representatives of technical services of the Lao People's Armed Forces to participate in the Laros 2019 first-ever joint Russian- Laotian exercise.



The Lao People's Democratic Republic will provide Russian servicemen with the Laotian T-72MS tanks, BRDM-2MS armored reconnaissance vehicles, PKTM tank machine guns, AKM assault rifles.



The exercise will be held in three stages. During the active phase of the exercise, servicemen of tank units will take part in the practical exercises with live-fire drills. The Eastern MD tank units will take part in several tactical exercises.



One of the main purposes of the joint exercise is to expand bilateral military cooperation between the two countries, including in countering international terrorism.



In total, more than 500 servicemen of Russia and Laos will take part in the Laros 2019 first-ever Russian- Laotian exercise. In particular, Eastern MD tank company and support unit are involved in the exercise. The Lao People's Armed Forces will be represented by tank, reconnaissance, engineering units, communications, NBC protection, CSS, guard platoons.



