Bombers to Conduct Agile Combat Employment Exercise

(Source: US Air Force Global Strike Command; issued Dec 10, 2019)

DYESS AFB, Texas --- From Dec. 10-12, 2019, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, will conduct an off-base “Bomber Agile Combat Employment” (BACE) exercise (formerly Bomber Task Force Experiment #2) at Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Texas.



The exercise is designed to develop and test Dyess AFB’s ability to deploy aircraft to austere or unfamiliar locations on short notice in support of Air Force and Combatant Command initiatives. Integrating operations between the B-1 and C-130J allows Dyess AFB to leverage its unique capabilities to more rapidly deploy personnel and aircraft in response to real world operations.



The exercise will include two B-1B Lancers from the 9th Bomb Squadron at Dyess AFB, as well as supporting C-130J Super Hercules from Dyess AFB and Little Rock AFB, Arkansas that will provide transport capabilities alongside the bombers.



The deployment capabilities gained from this training will allow Dyess AFB to easily adapt to operational requirements and compete, deter and win in future power competitions both great and small.



-ends-



