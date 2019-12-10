Black Sea: Joint Training Between the French and Romanian Navies

(Source: French Navy, issued Dec 10, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

From 4 to 7 December 2019, the high-sea patrol Commander Birot made a stop in Constanta, in the south-east of Romania.



Deployed in the Black Sea as part of a presence mission, Commander Birot conducted a joint training at sea with corvette Rear-Admiral Horia Macelariu upstream of this stopover. This exercise led to high-end operations, such as anti-aircraft training.



The French patrol boat also conducted opportunity maneuvers with the Romanian (Mig-21) and Canadian (CF-18) fighters present in the area, simulating attacks at sea.



The stopover in Constanta was also an opportunity to organize mixed French-Romanian dives under the hull of Commander Birot.



Through these interactions, the French military and their Black Sea partners are renewing their willingness to cooperate together to strengthen their interoperability and joint intervention capacity in an area of common interest.



