The Netherlands Receive the First Leguan Bridge-Layers

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued Dec. 10, 2019)

MUNICH --- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) transferred the first two Leguan bridge laying systems to the Dutch Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) during a celebratory handover ceremony.



The Netherlands opted for a bilateral procurement approach with Germany in 2016 and ordered a total of eight Leguan CSB (Close Support Bridge) on Leopard 2 chassis, additional equipment and training simulators.



The final system will be delivered to the Netherlands in 2021.



