Defense Authorizers Direct Increased Oversight of F-35 Upgrades (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Today; posted December 10, 2019)

By Frank Wolfe





The oversight requires the secretary of defense "to submit annually to the congressional defense committees an integrated master schedule and past performance assessment for each planned phase of Block 4 and C2D2 upgrades," according to the House-Senate conference report on the Fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), S. 1790.



In fiscal 2020, the bill authorizes the Pentagon budget request of nearly $695 million for C2D2 for the United States Air Force F-35A, $423 million for C2D2 for the U.S. Marine Corps' F-35B, and $384 million for the U.S. Navy's F-35C carrier variants.



"The conferees expect the secretary of defense to keep the congressional defense committees fully and promptly informed on the planning, cost, schedule, execution, fielding, and programmatic risk associated with the Block 4 and C2D2 program," according to the report. (end of excerpt)





Fasteners Cause Brief Break in F-35 Deliveries (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; posted Dec. 10, 2019)

By John A. Tirpak





Lord, at a press conference discussing her office’s 2019 accomplishments, said the Defense Contract Management Agency was notified on Nov. 12 that there had been “co-mingling” of Titanium and Inconel fasteners on the F-35 production line, and deliveries were halted.



However, after a quick analysis, the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin determined the jets with potentially incorrect fasteners were “safe to fly, so on 27 November, we resumed accepting aircraft,” Lord said.



She did not discuss how many aircraft were affected, or whether further corrective action would be taken. The F-35 Joint Program Office could not be reached for comment. (end of excerpt)





The Pentagon Isn't Sure What to Do with Turkey’s Undelivered F-35s (excerpt)

(Source: Military.com; posted Dec. 10, 2019)

By Oriana Pawlyk