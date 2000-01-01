Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 10, 2019)

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a competitive single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $6,520,000,000 that includes a mix of fixed price and cost contract type pricing arrangements for Global Solutions Management – Operations (GSM-O) II, which provides support services for the operation, defense, and sustainment of the Department of Defense Information Network/Defense Information System Network.



The place of performance is predominantly within the continental U.S. (CONUS); however, support services are also required at multiple locations outside CONUS.



Proposals were solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website (www.fbo.gov), now known as beta.SAM.gov website.



The solicitation (HC1028-18-R-0024) was issued as a full and open competitive action. Three proposals were received. The period of performance includes a base period of five years (Jan. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2025), with two two-year option periods, and one one-year option period, for a total period of 10 years (Jan. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2030).



The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1028-20-D-0001).



-ends-



