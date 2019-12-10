U.S. Lawmakers Reach Deal On Massive Defence Bill, Eye Russia, Turkey, China (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published December 10, 2019)

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON --- U.S. lawmakers announced an agreement on Monday on a $738-billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, including new measures for competing with Russia and China, family leave for federal workers and the creation of President Donald Trump’s long-desired Space Force.It also calls for sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile defence system, and a tough response to North Korea’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons.The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Armed Services Committees agreed on a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, after months of negotiations. It is expected to pass before Congress leaves Washington later this month for the year-end holiday break.The legislation includes $658.4 billion for the Department of Defense and Department of Energy national security programs, $71.5 billion to pay for ongoing foreign wars, known as “Overseas Contingency Operations” funding, and $5.3 billion in emergency funding for repairs of damage from extreme weather and natural disasters. (end of excerpt)-ends-