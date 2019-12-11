Army Modernization Delivers Capabilities to National Guard

WASHINGTON --- The Army National Guard is getting 100 aircraft and Humvees in the fiscal year 2020 and 300 in 2021-2024 as part of the Army's modernization efforts.



Jeffrey White, principal deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, made the announcement Dec. 10 at the 23rd Annual Industry Day hosted by the National Guard Association of the United States. He said the crux of Army acquisition -- the work by ASA(ALT) and Program Executive Offices -- is Total Lifecycle Management for more than 700 Army programs, which benefits the entire force.



"We've adopted the 'cradle-to-grave' perspective when evaluating materiel solutions that drive innovation and provides space for continued process improvement," White said. "And, the Army is delivering modernized capabilities in a balanced and affordable manner."



Details of the increased capabilities for the National Guard include:



-- UH-60M production for Army National Guard units is ongoing, with 64 aircraft programmed for fiscal 2020 and 172 for 2021-2024.



-- 23 UH-60V aircraft for 2020 and 132 for 2021-2024.



-- The AH-64 Block IIIA remanufacturing will produce 39 aircraft for the National Guard in fiscal 2024.



-- The Army Humvee recapitalization program will result in 85 non-armored Humvees available for fielding to Army units (Active, Guard and Reserve) in fiscal 2020.



These capabilities will be used by the National Guard when they are involved in operations abroad and at home.



The 335,500 Soldiers that make up the Army National Guard comprise approximately 39 percent of the Army's force in overseas operations. The National Guard also plays a critical role in protecting the homeland by providing a unified, rapid response during national emergencies and disasters such as hurricanes or tropical storms, floods, winter storms, fires and other severe weather.



