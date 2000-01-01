Boeing Looks At Laser-Range Finder for KC-46A Refuelling Boom (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal; posted Dec. 10, 2019)

By Garrett Reim

Boeing is researching adding a laser-range finder to the KC-46A Pegasus’ problem-plagued refuelling boom camera system.The laser-range-finder retrofit onto the boom cameras, known as the remote vision system (RVS), would give operators additional information about the true distance between the end of the KC-46A’s boom and a receiving aircraft’s receptacle during in-flight refuelling, says Will Roper, assistant secretary of the US Air Force (USAF) for acquisition, technology and logistics at the Reagan National Defense Forum on 7 December.“I am very pleased that Boeing has leaped forward on that kind of research,” says Roper. “They are looking at where they can install the laser-range finder, how they can run the wiring and cabling through it.”The addition of a laser-range finder is some ways off, however. (end of excerpt)-ends-