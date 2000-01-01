Burkina Faso Reinforces Its Military Transport Capabilities with Airbus C295 Order

(Source: Airbus Defence; issued Dec. 11, 2019)

Airbus says that 36 of its C295 twin turboprop transport aircraft currently operate in Africa, to which Burkina Faso’s latest order adds another aircraft. (Airbus photo)

GETAFE, Spain --- The Ministry of Defence of Burkina Faso has placed a firm order for one Airbus C295 military airlifter.



As part of its 2018-2022 Military Acquisition Law, the Burkina Faso Air Force will reinforce its military transport capabilities by joining the family of Airbus C295 operators.



The C295 is adapted to perform in the harsh sub-Saharan Africa operating environment. Together with its affordable maintenance and operational costs, the C295 is the perfect match for the climatic conditions of Burkina Faso.



Bernhard Brenner, Head of Marketing and Sales for Airbus Defence and Space, said: “We are very proud to see that with Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast and now Burkina Faso, the C295 is becoming the 21st Century’s standard tactical airlifter in Africa, with 36 aircraft operating in the region.”





