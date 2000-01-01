Air France-KLM Orders An Additional 10 A350 XWBs

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec. 11, 2019)

Air France’s latest order for ten A350-900s brings to 969 the number of firm orders booked by Airbus for its latest widebody airliner. (Airbus photo)

TOULOUSE, France --- The Air France–KLM Group has decided to place a firm order for 10 additional widebody A350-900s, which will take its total order for the type to 38 aircraft.



By acquiring the industry’s most efficient and technologically advanced widebody aircraft, the airline will benefit from a significant reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions. The A350s are intended to be operated by Air France.



“Rationalizing and modernizing the fleet is central to our effort to regain our leading position in Europe”, said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM Group. “It will strengthen our performance from both an economic and operational standpoint, and will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda. Offering a 25% reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 is a jewel of European expertise and a passenger favorite. We are excited to see it become a core asset of the Air France fleet.”



“Ben is leading an impressive transformation at Air France-KLM and we feel honoured that our A350 aircraft have been selected as part of this endeavor.” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “We sincerely thank Air France-KLM for the confidence placed in us.”



Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.



The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these features translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions. The A350 XWB’s Airspace by Airbus cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle and offers passengers and crews the most modern in-flight products for the most comfortable flying experience.



By the end of November, the A350 XWB Family had received 959 firm orders from 51 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.





