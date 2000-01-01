EASA Certifies Safran Aneto-1K in Leonardo AW189K

The European Aviation Safety Agency has certified Leonardo’s AW189K twin-engined helicopter powered with Safran’s latest Aneto-1K turboshaft engine, rated at 2,500 shp. (Leonardo photo)

BORDES, France --- Safran Helicopter Engines has received EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) Type Certification for its Aneto-1K engine, as fitted to the Leonardo AW189K.



Intended for super-medium and heavy helicopters, the Aneto family produces between 2,500 and 3,000 shp. The 1K is rated at 2,500 shp and its first flight in the AW189K took place in March 2017.



Christian Caneilles, VP Heavy Helicopter Engines Program, said: “Certification represents a major milestone for the Aneto program, which will deliver best-in-class solutions for super-medium and heavy helicopters. It reflects the excellent performance demonstrated by the engine during its development phase. After an intensive and rigorous test campaign of more than 5,000 hours, on the ground and in-flight, the Aneto-1K is now ready to support AW189K entry-into-service.”



The Aneto family offers significant benefits. Thanks to an exceptional power-to-volume ratio, it delivers 25% more thermal power (over existing similarly-rated engines), resulting in increased mission capabilities. This will be especially useful in demanding roles such as offshore transport, search and rescue, fire-fighting, law enforcement or military transport, where increased “hot and high” power margins and solid performance in the transitory regime must be assured.



The Aneto delivers increased reliability and safety. Maintenance is optimized with fewer scheduled tasks and longer service intervals. Users will also benefit from connected features like health monitoring (predictive maintenance) and full compatibility with BOOST, Safran’s new online engine configuration and maintenance management service.





Safran Helicopter Engines is the world's leading manufacturer of helicopter engines, with more than 72,000 produced since being founded. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.



