SitaWare Frontline Chosen by German Armed Forces as BMS for VJTF(L) 2023

(Source: Systematic; issued Dec. 12, 2019)

The software will establish a battle management application framework that will act as an ecosystem for the land forces and enable the integration of existing and future capabilities, and will be installed on various VJTF(L) 2023 vehicles. (Systematics photo)

The German Armed Forces have selected Systematic’s SitaWare Frontline to meet the requirements of its Battle Management System (BMS) for the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force 2023 (Land) (VJTF (L) 2023) programme.



The software will establish a battle management application framework that will act as an ecosystem for the land forces and enable the integration of existing and future capabilities.



“SitaWare has an open architecture, enabling the customer to drive the development of the capability,” explains Sven Trusch, Vice President of Business Development at Systematic GmbH, adding that “The software development kits being delivered under the programme enable the armed forces and third parties to develop bespoke applications or build extensions that facilitate the integration of other systems.”



SitaWare Frontline will be installed on various vehicle types operating as part of VJTF2023.



“Frontline is an operationally proven system that equips the army with advanced C2 capabilities, comprehensive situational awareness, and force tracking,” explains Trusch.



SitaWare Frontline provides an automatically updated situational awareness picture that features the disposition of forces, danger areas, points of interest, and intelligence on an enemy. Further functionality includes tactical chat, the possibility to integrate sensors and effectors, and the ability to make and display tactical orders directly on a touchscreen interface.



The system is underpinned by the SitaWare Tactical Communications protocols which enable efficient and robust data communication for networks with low bandwidth, high latencies, and intermittent connectivity. STC features intelligent data orchestration that automatically determines when is the best time to inject data into the network and enables large volumes of data to be passed over limited bandwidth, such as that available via RF communications.



The German Army has already selected SitaWare Headquarters to enhance the C2 capabilities of its deployable command posts, and the software is in operational use as part of NATO’s Lithuania-based Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup, for which Germany is the Framework Nation.



SitaWare Frontline will work seamlessly with the German Army’s Headquarters system, and, due to SitaWare’s adherence to well-defined standards, it is able to interoperate with the C2 systems of partners, even if they do not utilise SitaWare.





