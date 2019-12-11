Russian Chief of the General Staff Discussed with His Kyrgyz Counterpart the Development of the Regional Air Defence System

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 11, 2019)

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, First Deputy Defence Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov discussed with First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, Colonel Nurlan Kiresheev the development of the joint regional air defence system and other topical issues of cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere.



“The key areas for cooperation in the military sphere are the development of the joint grouping of forces and the joint regional air defence system of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as joint operational and combat training activities. Much attention is paid to ensuring the effective functioning of the joint Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan as a guarantor of stability in the Central Asia region,” said General of the Army Valery Gerasimov.



The cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan is successfully developing both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of CSTO, CIS and SCO. The countries cooperate in the military-technical sphere and in the field of military education.



Russian Chief of the General Staff also noted that during their visit to Moscow, foreign guests would visit the National Defence Control Center. In particular, representatives of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Defence will be acquainted with the structure, tasks, the history of creation and operation of the center.



General of the Army Valery Gerasimov also noted that the cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations has many facets and a high pace of development.



