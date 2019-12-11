The Training of the Newly Formed UAV Units Started at the Russian Military Base in Armenia

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 11, 2019)

The training of servicemen of the Russian military base in Armenia, who had joined the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units, started on the Kamkhud high-mountain training ground. During the month the servicemen will be grouped in the UAV units to use UAVs of various types.



The training session will be held in two stages. At the first stage, the servicemen will study the technical characteristics of UAVs and how to use them.



At the second stage, the UAV operators will practice the deployment of reconnaissance systems, prepare them for launch, conduct launch from the hands and from the catapult, perform combat training and special tasks, a safe landing.



In the interests of reconnaissance units, the UAV operators will improve their skills on object surveillance in mountainous and wooded areas to provide combat training of units of the military base during the day and at night, as well as artillery firing at ground targets of the mock enemy.



During the winter training period, the UAV operators will work in the interests of the military base when making marches, conducting live-fire exercise of the artillery units, bilateral tactical and special exercises on the Kamkhud, Alagyaz and Bagramyan high-mountain training grounds in a single plan of reconnaissance strike (fire) complex.



-ends-



