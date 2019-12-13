RAAF Receives Latest P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 13, 2019)

Australia’s newest maritime surveillance aircraft, the P-8A Poseidon, has arrived at its new home, RAAF Base Edinburgh.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the cutting-edge anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft will enhance Australia’s maritime security.



“This is the twelfth Poseidon to join the fleet, since the first arrived in Canberra on 16 November 2016,” Minister Reynolds said.



P-8A Poseidon incorporates the latest maritime surveillance and attack capabilities, providing the Government with enhanced flexibility to support multiple operations.



“The aircraft can be refuelled while flying by tanker aircraft such as Australia’s KC-30A, making it possible to patrol Australia’s isolated Southern Ocean territories.



“The P-8A is already providing significant operational support to Australia, including a recent mission to the Middle East Region on Operation MANITOU as part of the International Maritime Security Construct.”



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the Government was investing heavily in South Australia to support P-8A operations.



“The Morrison Government is investing $470 million to deliver new and upgraded facilities and significant airfield works at RAAF Base Edinburgh to support the introduction of the P-8A aircraft,” Minister Price said.



“This has provided a boost to Defence Industry and created more than 120 jobs for South Australians.”



The P-8A Poseidon and the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), are replacing the AP-3C Orion aircraft.



-ends-



