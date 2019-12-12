PTDI Submit Two Basarnas Order Helicopters

(Source: PT Dirgantara Indonesia; issued Dec 13, 2019)

BANDUNG, Indonesia --- PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) handed over the two Medium Intermediate helicopter AS365 N3 + Dauphin to Basarnas in the Rotary Wing PTDI hangar, Pajajaran Street, Bandung City, West Java, on Thursday (12/12/2019).



The handover document was signed by President Director of PTDI Elfien Goentoro and head of Basarnas Marshal Madya Bagus Puruhito, witnessed by Deputy Minister I Ministry of SOE, Budi Gunadi Sadikin.



According to Elfien, handover two units of helicopter AS365 N3 + Dauphin to Basarnas in accordance with contract buying and selling No. 38/PPK-04/PERJ/XI/SAR-2018 dated 16 November 2018. The process of work is timely and will be done delivery according to the target delivery realization, namely December 2019.



Previously, PTDI succeeded in handing over two units of the AS365 N3 + Dauphin helicopter on 18 February 2014. It was followed by two other AS365 N3 + Dauphin helicopters on 15 November 2016.



"SAR Medium Intermediate AS365 N3 + Dauphin is an industrial cooperation product between PTDI and Airbus Helicopters, France. This helicopter has been in line with SAR and Coast Guard standards," he explained.



Currently, a total of 170 Dauphin helicopters are used all over the world. The helicopter is equipped with a hoist to pull/evacuate the victim on the right side of the door.



He said, PTDI is ready to fulfill the next order from Basarnas, especially for the SAR helicopter, of the type AS365 N3 + Dauphin or other types of helicopters, as a form of PTDI commitment in the development and development of the power of the Indonesian state air. The existence of PTDI will be very the meaningful if every product and service it produces is maximally utilized by all institutions and state institutions in Indonesia.



"With the second two AS365 N3 + Dauphin helicopter, it proves the seriousness OF PTDI to help fulfill the main tasks and functions of Basarnas in order to support the work of evacuating and helping the victims."



-ends-



