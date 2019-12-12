Satellites Launched by India

(Source: Indian Department of Space; issued Dec 12, 2019)

ISRO has launched satellites from 26 countries during the last five years.



Contracts with 10 countries namely; USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Singapore, The Netherlands, Japan, Malaysia, Algeria and France were signed in the last five years under commercial arrangements.



This information was provided by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.



