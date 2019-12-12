A Series of Wind Tunnel Tests of the Standard Model Has Been Completed Under CR929 Program

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Dec 12, 2019)

In Moscow, the next stage of wind tunnel tests has been completed under the program of China-Russia Long-Range Wide-Body Commercial Aircraft (LRWBCA) CR929, which is being jointly created by PJSC “United Aircraft Corporation” and the “Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China.”



The wind tunnel simulation of High Speed Standard Model (HSM) which was jointly designed by COMAC and UAC aerodynamics team and manufactured in China, made on a scale of 1:39 in the “fuselage plus wing” configuration, in transonic T-128 wind tunnel was performed within a week by the specialists of TsAGI - the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (a part of the National Research Center “Zhukovsky Institute”),jointly attended by UAC and COMAC experts.



Similar tests were carried out jointly by Russian and Chinese sides under CR929 program in China and the EU during earlier time of the year.



“A series of tests in different countries has allowed us to collect data, on the basis of which we can perform a correct comparison of the results. The obtained information will allow us to more accurately predict the aerodynamic characteristics of CR929 aircraft in the conditions of full-scale flight”, explains Maxim Litvinov, Chief Designer of CR929 program from the Russian side.



In addition to practical value for CR929 program, the results of tests of the HSM model as a whole are of great importance for the development of domestic civil aircraft industry.



“We will be able to compare the results of tests of the same standard model in aerodynamic installations of several countries. This happens for the first time in our practice”, says Anton Gorbushin, Head of laboratory of research complex for aircraft aerodynamics and flight dynamics of TsAGI.



The Specialists have conducted an express analysis of the obtained data. Currently, Both Chinese and Russian experts are conducting a detailed analysis of the entire cycle of tests and is generating a report, the results of which will be taken into account for engineering work under CR929 program.



