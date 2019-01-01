Made in Europe, Bombed in Yemen: ICC must investigate European responsibility in alleged war crimes in Yemen

(Source: ECCHR; issued Dec. 13, 2019)

Eurofighter, Tornados, MK 80 series bombs – European arms are used in the war in Yemen. There is ample and reliable evidence of this. Are European arms companies therefore aiding and abetting alleged war crimes committed by the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Yemen? This question is at the core of a ground-breaking Communication ECCHR and its partners submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in December 2019.Despite documented attacks on civilian homes, markets, hospitals and schools – conducted by the Saudi/UAE-led military coalition – transnational companies based in Europe continue to supply Saudi Arabia and the UAE with weapons, ammunition and logistical support. European government officials authorized the exports by granting licenses.The 350-page Communication drafted by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), and substantiated by evidence gathered by Mwatana for Human Rights on-site, details 26 airstrikes conducted by the Saudi/UAE-led coalition, which may amount to war crimes.In the joint Communication, ECCHR, Mwatana for Human Rights (Yemen), Amnesty International (France), the Campaign Against Arms Trade (UK), Centre Delàs (Spain) und Rete Disarmo (Italy) call upon the ICC to investigate the legal responsibility of corporate and political actors from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK.The Communication focuses, among others, on Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, BAE Systems Plc., Dassault Aviation S.A., Leonardo S.p.A. and Rheinmetall AG.-ends-