Extension Awarded to CH-47F Chinook Helicopter Integrated Support Services Contract

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 13, 2019)

The Morrison Government is supporting 36 defence industry jobs in Queensland with a commitment to provide a 12-month extension and increased investment in the CH-47F Chinook Integrated Support Services contract with Boeing Defence Australia.



The existing contract, providing support arrangements for Defence’s Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, will be extended to 2024 – increasing the contract value from around $44 million to $53 million.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the original five-year contract was awarded to Boeing Defence Australia in September 2018. Following a performance review Defence found that BDA had successfully met the criteria for a 12-month extension.



“The extension of this support arrangement for the CH-47F Chinook fleet delivers more certainty for workers in Townsville, Oakey and Brisbane out to 30 August 2024,” Minister Price said.



“The Australian Chinook helicopter fleet provided outstanding support to operations in Afghanistan from 2006 to 2013 in the heavy-lift and troop transport roles.”



Chinook helicopters have also provided assistance to the civil community, delivering critical aviation fuel and livestock feed supplies as part of Operation Queensland Flood Assist II.



