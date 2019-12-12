Denmark Procures Leguan Bridge-Layers

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued Dec. 12, 2019)

MUNICH --- The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) has signed an agreement with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) for the procurement of seven Leguan bridge-layer systems on Leopard 2 chassis on 12 December 2019.



The order comprises a total of six Leguan systems, a comprehensive periphery package, training simulators and an additional carrier vehicle. Shipping of the bridge-layers will begin at the end of 2022.



This makes Denmark the ninth nation to switch to the powerful new Leguan-Leopard 2 generation and take advantage of this system’s high performance and reliability and unique interoperability.



The Leguan is capable of transporting and laying one 26 metre long bridge or alternatively two bridges with a length of 14 metres each under combat conditions.



In total, armies from 19 different countries use the Leguan bridge-layer system on a wide variety of mobility platforms.



