2018–19 Major Projects Report: Department of Defence

(Source: Auditor-General of Australia; issued Dec. 16, 2019)

The objective of this report is to provide the Auditor-General’s independent assurance over the status of the selected major projects. The status of the selected major projects is reported in the Statement by the Secretary of Defence and the Project Data Summary Sheets (PDSSs) prepared by Defence. Assurance from the ANAO’s review is conveyed in the Independent Assurance Report by the Auditor-General.The report includes Project Data Summary sheets describing each of the 26 programs selected for this year’s report in great detail for schedule, financial aspects, capability delivery and actual and potential short-comings.-ends-