Defense Contractor Completes Delivery of Upgraded T-80BVM Tanks to Russian Troops

(Source: TASS; published Dec. 12, 2019)

The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BM tank, featuring an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine. (UVZ photo)

MOSCOW --- Omsktransmash (part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has completed the delivery of upgraded T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday.



"The upgrade allows enhancing the vehicle’s basic combat properties: its firepower, defense capability, mobility and crew controls. The tanks are successfully undergoing all the trials: the gas turbine engine does not fail even in the most severe frost. It is not without reason that the T-80BVM has been dubbed ‘Arctic’ for its unique properties and the vehicle’s easy operation in low temperatures," the press office quoted Omsktransmash CEO Igor Lobov as saying.



Before its delivery to the troops, each combat vehicle underwent a factory check of all its systems and the required trials at a testing range and its acceptance by the customer, Rostec noted.



At the first stage of the trials, the combat vehicle test-fires all its weapons. After that, it enters running tests on a track across rough terrain where steep slopes 3-7 meters high interchange with unpaved roads and rugged sections with a large number of turns, it said.



After that, Defense Ministry representatives accept combat vehicles. In the assembly workshop, specialists check the combat vehicle’s fire control system and loading mechanism, carry out necessary technical work and coating and supply it with spare parts, tools and other accessories, the Rostec press office informed.



Russia’s Northern Fleet reported in November that a tank battalion of its separate motorized infantry brigade had received a batch of 26 T-80BVM tanks.



The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BM tank. It features an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine. A multi-channel gunner sight, a mechanic-driver’s vision device and an armament stabilizer are also mounted on the upgraded tank. The combat vehicle is reinforced with slat armor and a modular active protection system.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The T-80BVM is a further upgrade of the T-80BV tank. It is fitted with the Sosna-U multi-channel gunner sight, the improved 125mm gun 2A46M-4, an upgraded gas turbine engine and Relikt explosive-reactive armor.

According to a Russian defense ministry publication, it can also fire 3BM59 Svinets-1 and 3BM60 Svinets-2 munitions.

The Svinets-1 armor-piercing fin-stabilized sub-caliber projectile has the core made of tungsten carbide while the Svinets-2 features an uranium alloy core.

Svinets-1 is reportedly capable of piercing 700-740 mm of homogeneous armor at a distance of 2 km while Svinets-2 can pierce 800-830 mm at the same distance.)



