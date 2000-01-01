Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 13, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $123,532,573 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5112) to exercise options for fiscal 2020 production of AEGIS Weapon System Fire Control System (FCS) MK 99 equipment, AEGIS modernization production requirements, and associated engineering services.



These services are in support of DDG 51 Class Flight III destroyers and the Spanish navy’s F-110 program. This modification also covers the production of the AEGIS BMD Kill Assessment Ordnance Alteration (ORDALT) Kits and Solid State Switch Assembly (SSSA) Special Test Equipment (STE).



The AMOD program fields combat system upgrades that will enhance the Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) and Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) capabilities of AEGIS equipped DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.



Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (81%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (3 %); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2023.



Foreign Military Sales; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 defense wide procurement funding in the amount of $123,532,573 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



