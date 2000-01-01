Elbit Systems Awarded $35 Million to Equip Montenegro's 4X4 Vehicles with Remote Control Weapon Stations

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Dec. 16, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that following a contract signed between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Defense of Montenegro, it was awarded approximately $35 million to supply the Montenegrin Armed Forces with Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) for the new Oshkosh Defense 4X4 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).



In this contract Elbit Systems will perform full integration of the RCWS onboard, the JLTV over a three-year period and will provide logistic support for a seven-year period.



Elbit Systems 12.7mm RCWS is lightweight, low silhouette, dual axis and stabilized, mounted externally onboard armored vehicles. The RCWS offers accurate firing on-the-move and is operated via handles and Smart Displays by the gunner from within the vehicle, providing full protection for the vehicles' crew who are safely located inside.



Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, commented: "We are very proud to introduce our RCWS to Montenegro's Armed Forces. This recent award further expands our NATO customer base and strengthens our growing cooperation with Oshkosh. We are witnessing a growing demand worldwide for our RCWS, of which many hundreds are already operational onboard a range of land and naval platforms, and we trust that further customers will follow in acquiring our advanced and mature weapon stations".





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems.



