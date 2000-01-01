Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 13, 2019)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $249,152,760 modification (P00042) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for the Self-Propelled Howitzer and carrier, ammunition, tracked vehicles and their associated support under the production contract to build and deliver M109A7s and M992A3s.



Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $249,152,760 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



