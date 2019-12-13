Czech Air Force Orders Two Additional Airbus C295 Aircraft

(Source: Airbus Defence; issued Dec. 16, 2019)

This order for two C295s by the Czech Republic brings Airbus Defence’s total bag to five C295 orders over the past week, with two maritime patrol variants for the Irish Air Corps and one transport version for Burkina Faso, both announced Dec. 12. (Airbus photo)

GETAFE, Spain --- The Czech Air Force has signed a contract for the acquisition of two additional Airbus C295 medium airlifters. The aircraft, equipped with winglets and ordered in transport configuration, are due to be delivered in the first half of 2021.



The agreement takes the Czech Air Force’s total C295 fleet up to six aircraft. Together with this agreement, an additional contract was also signed for the upgrade of the four C295s currently in operation with the Czech Air Force.



Alberto Gutiérrez, Head of Military Aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “We greatly appreciate the confidence shown by the Czech Air Force in the selection of the C295. This repeat order reinforces its position as the market-leading medium transport and patrol aircraft for operations in all environments.”



With this new order the number of global orders for the C295 rises to 214 aircraft.





“Today, we signed contracts for the supply of 2 new CASA transport aircraft and for the modernization of the existing 4 aircraft of the same type. Under favorable financial conditions, we obtain reliable and proven machines that will increase the transport capacity of the Air Force,” Czech Minister of Defense Lubomir Metnar said in a message posted to his Twitter account.



Irish Department of Defence Orders Two Airbus C295 Aircraft

(Source: Airbus Defence; issued Dec. 16, 2019)