Defense Wants Four New Submarines

(Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 13, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Dutch Cabinet on Friday short-listed three companies to compete to replace its four new Walrus-class submarines, but delayed the decision to 2021 and contract signature to 2022. Spain’s Navantia has been eliminated. (Dutch MoD photo)

The Ministry of Defense wants to acquire four new submarines, and three companies are competing to build them, according to the so-called “B letter” that State Secretary Visser sent to the House today.



Out of the four previously selected candidate yards, the Spanish company Navantia has now dropped out, leaving French Naval Group, Saab Kockums (Sweden) and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems from Germany in the competition.



Defense has opted for a long range, versatile, conventionally-powered submarine. The future four new boats must be able to operate for a long time, unseen and far away from the home base. Since none of the candidate yards came forward as the unanimous winner in the survey, Defense will continue to compete with Naval Group, Saab Kockums and TKMS.



In the next phase, the requirements, award criteria and weighting factors will be determined, based on factors such as best boat for the best price, risk management and the elaboration of national security interests and strategic autonomy.



For the design, construction and later maintenance, the Netherlands attaches great importance to the involvement of the Dutch naval construction cluster, including SMEs and knowledge institutes. "The Dutch naval construction sector must obtain the best possible position in the supply chains of foreign shipyards,” Visser said. “A good position as a supplier offers Dutch companies and knowledge institutes the opportunity to increase their own knowledge and skills, from which the Defense organization can also benefit.”



The Importance of Submarines



Submarines are of direct importance for the seafaring trade nation of the Netherlands. The most important characteristic is that they are almost impossible to find under water. This makes the submarine extremely suitable for protecting the maritime supply lanes, naval vessels and maritime infrastructure. This also applies to detecting and eliminating enemy ships, depositing and picking up special forces and gathering, analyzing and sharing intelligence.



"This maritime power makes the submarine one of our most important weapon systems. The Dutch submarine service is highly regarded worldwide with the Walrus class. That is why the Netherlands wants to replace these boats now that the end of their life is approaching. NATO is also pushing for this. Submarines are an important and much-needed niche capacity. "



Schedule



The current submarines (Walrus class) have been in service with the navy since the 1990s, and will reach the end of their service life in about ten years. The project involves more than 2.5 billion euros. According to the current schedule, a contract must be signed in 2022 with one of the shipyards. Ultimately, the new submarines must have completely replaced the current Walrus class in 2031.



Dutch Submarine Procurement Process Enters Next Phase with Saab and Damen As One of the Selected Contenders

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 13, 2019)

The Dutch cabinet announced today that Saab and Damen, together with two other contenders will continue in the next phase for the replacement of the Walrus-class submarines (WRES), aiming at the procurement of four submarines.



Saab and Damen Shipyards are awaiting further information from the Netherlands on how the process will proceed.



Saab and Damen have a strong offer, which fits the operational requirements of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Dutch Defense Industrial Strategy (DIS). If selected, the Saab Damen offer would encompass export opportunities.



Saab and Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group have joined forces to develop an expeditionary submarine for the Netherland´s Walrus Replacement Programme. The Expeditionary Submarine builds on the capabilities of the Swedish A26 and the knowledge and skills within the Dutch naval shipbuilding. Furthermore, it puts into practice the experience of the Swedish designed Collins-class submarine in-service with the Australian Navy.





The Netherlands Selects Naval Group as One of the Shortlisted Companies for the Next Phase of the Submarine Replacement Program.

(Source: Naval Group; issued Dec. 13, 2019)

THE HAGUE --- The Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MOD) has selected Naval Group to enter the next phase in the selection process for the Submarine Replacement programme.



On December 13th 2019, the Netherlands MOD announced that three parties are invited to enter the next phase of the Netherlands Submarine Replacement programme. Naval Group is thankful to be one of the designers selected for this strategic programme.



Naval Group looks forward to entering an in-depth technical cooperation with DMO to conduct this joint-design phase in close association with the involved stakeholders. The Group strongly believes that the envisaged operational profile is very much in line with the mission capabilities of the conventionally powered Barracuda family submarine.



Naval Group thankfully acknowledges this new phase, which will allow the joint in-depth design process to be translated into a full industrial solution, optimizing operational and technical capabilities through the long-term involvement of the Dutch maritime ecosystem.



Naval Group and Royal IHC ready for future industrial steps



With a proven track-record of knowledge sharing and industrial cooperation, Naval Group has already been honored to form a strong partnership with Royal IHC, a company specialized in complex systems integration and subsea systems. The Group is thankful for Royal IHC’s trust in its submarine design and knowledge sharing capacities.



To reinforce this existing bond, numerous industrial partners and knowledge institutes will be closely associated and consulted at every major design decision point to make sure that the future submarine programme builds up and maintains full Dutch autonomy over the complete submarine lifecycle.



Dave Vander Heyde, CEO Royal IHC: “Building a large Dutch submarine alliance with industry and knowledge institutes in the Netherlands is essential for strengthening the Netherlands Defense Technology & Industrial base. By transferring Naval Groups knowledge to MoD, Royal IHC and other partners, the Netherlands will be able to carry out its core tasks autonomously. We look forward to further intensify our cooperation with Naval Group, and invite other Dutch companies to join!”





