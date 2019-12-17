New Plans Offer More Help for Australian Defence Business

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 17, 2019)

The Morrison Government is helping Australian small businesses to invest more in our defence industry, with the release of the first two of our Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Implementation Plans.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, announced the Plans for Munitions and Small Arms Research, Design, Development and Manufacture, and for the Combat Clothing Survivability and Signature Reduction Technologies.



Minister Price said the Plans provided information and set key priorities on how the Australian Government would work with defence industry to build and grow sovereign industrial capabilities.



“They provide a useful roadmap to help current and aspiring defence industry businesses understand the capability priorities of the Australian Defence Force, now and into the future,” Minister Price said.



“They also include detailed information to guide companies already involved in, or looking to contribute to our record $200 billion build-up of defence capability.”



“Giving small business the tools and support they need to be involved in our defence industry, and grow their businesses to the point they’re ready to enter global markets is my number one priority.”



