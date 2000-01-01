The Spanish Army Awarded SDLE the Hawk System Maintenance for the Next Three Years

(Source: Star Defence Logistics & Engineering; issued Dec. 16, 2019)

Spain still operates the Hawk air-defense missile, and has awarded SDLE a maintenance contract to keep them operational until the end of 2022. (SDLE photo)

Star Defence Logistics & Engineering (SDLE) will carry out the maintenance service of the Hawk system cards, converters and auxiliary components. The contract, awarded by the Spanish Army Logistics Support Command, it is a framework agreement extended until the end of 2022 for repair and modernization services to guarantee the operability of the cards and modules which integrates the Hawk air defense system.



In addition to the adaptation, testing and repair tasks required for the proper operation of analog launchers, radars, electro-optical tracking cameras, converters and other Hawk system equipment, SDLE will supply when necessary the spare parts for the maintenance of the material.



The framework agreement awards SDLE the preventive maintenance of the Hawk subsystems, meaning all periodic inspections necessary to avoid breakdowns in coordination with the Army, as well as the corrective and evolutionary maintenance for the detection and full repairing of failures, replacement of hardware and software to increase the systems performance and the provision of the material required for such works.



The SDLE engineering and optronics team will study the equipment obsolescences to carry out the needed modernization in order to guarantee the adaptation of the system to the new technological environments and its complete operation in any weather conditions.



The Hawk system is operated by the Spanish Army Air Defense Artillery Command (MAAA) units, for detection, identification, monitoring and destruction of aerial targets at medium and low altitude.





Star Defence Logistics & Engineering has an extensive experience as independent distributor of spare parts for military vehicles and equipment. SDLE is one of the main suppliers of the military sector in Spain, and is already exporting products and services to more than 25 countries. Its continuous growth and commitment to innovation have led the company to also be a leader in logistical and technological support services, as well as in the development of UAVs.



