Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 16, 2019)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded a $299,886,600 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-20-C-0005) for fiscal 2020 through 2023 U.S. and United Kingdom Trident II (D-5) Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines Fire Control System, Guided Missile Submarines Attack Weapon Control System, and Support Equipment Rework Facility support.



Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (90%); Kings Bay, Georgia (3.0%); Bangor, Washington (2.0%); Dahlgren, Virginia (2.0%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (1.0%); Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington (1.0%); and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia (1.0%).



Work is expected to be completed Dec. 30, 2024.



Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,061,163, fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,907,880, fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,006,230, and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $8,890,232 are being obligated on this award.



Of this amount, $10,067,393 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis in accordance to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



