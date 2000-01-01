Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 16, 2019)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a maximum $835,737,596 modification (P00105) exercising the five-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) with one five-year option period for performance-based support of consumable items for various aviation platforms.



This is a fixed-price-incentive firm contract. Location of performance is Missouri, with a Sept. 16, 2024, performance completion date.



Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



