Northrop Grumman Supports Critical Demonstration Launch for Department of Defense

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Dec 16, 2019)

CHANDLER, Ariz. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation supported a demonstration flight test conducted by the U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the Strategic Capabilities Office, of a prototype conventionally-configured, ground-launched ballistic missile on Dec. 12.



The missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and displayed Northrop Grumman's capability for rapid development and launch in support of urgent requests from the Department of Defense.



"We pride ourselves on being the team that can rapidly design, develop and launch missiles contributing to the protection of the United States and its allies," said Rich Straka, vice president, launch vehicles, Northrop Grumman.



Data collected from the test will inform the Department of Defense's development of future intermediate-range capabilities.





