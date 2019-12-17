Cost and Time Blowouts Leave Australian Defence Projects Running 57 Years Late (excerpt)

(Source: Australian Broadcasting Corp.; posted Dec. 17, 2019)

By Andrew Greene

The cost of Australia's largest defence projects has soared by billions of dollars, and they are now facing a cumulative delay of 57 years.An auditor-general's report analysing 26 major defence projects has found the projects' budgets have risen more than $24 billion since they were first announced, and will now cost taxpayers $64 billion.Among the projects examined by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) were Joint Strike Fighters, Air Warfare Destroyers, P-8A Poseidons, MRH90 helicopters, Offshore Patrol Vessels, Growler aircraft and Collins Class submarine reliability and sustainability.Together they represent half of the total approved budget for the Defence Department's active major and minor capital equipment projects.In the past year alone, the cost of the 26 projects rose more than $1 billion, according to the ANAO's report. (…/…)Significant delays have also been recorded, with the ANAO finding the total schedule slippage for the selected projects now at 691 months, or 57 years.That represents a 27 per cent increase since second-pass approval, or scoping phase, for the projects, with average delays at 2.7 years. (end of excerpt)-ends-