First Turkish Military Drone Lands in Northern Cyprus (excerpt)

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; published Dec. 16, 2019)

NICOSIA --- The first Turkish military drone on Dec. 16 landed at Geçitkale Airport in the eastern coastal city of Magusa (Famagusta) in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles, stationed at Naval Air Base Command in Turkey's Aegean district of Dalaman, landed in TRNC at 10 a.m. (0700GMT) following a green light from the government of the country.In a statement on Dec. 13, the TRNC Prime Ministry said the government approved Turkey's use of Geçitkale Airport for unmanned aerial vehicle flights.Turkey, as a guarantor nation for the TRNC, is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with two drilling vessels.Ankara has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area. (end of excerpt)-ends-