Spain Extends Patriot Deployment Since NATO Ally’s Security Is Crucial: Ambassador (excerpt)

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; published Dec. 16, 2019)

By Sevil Erkuş

ANKARA --- Spain has decided on the extension of Patriot air defense missiles deployed in Turkey’s southern Adana province for the next six months because Madrid attaches importance to its NATO ally’s security concerns, Spanish Ambassador Juan Gonzalez Barba has told the Hürriyet Daily News.He recalled that Madrid decided to continue supporting the security of its NATO ally, although Spain joined the European consensus in restricting arms export license over Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria because his country disconnects these two issues.“The long-term perspective is that whatever divergences might be regarding the operation [Peace Spring] the fact that Turkey’s security, as a NATO partner, is essential and has been the main consideration,” he said.Spain’s Patriot air defense missiles were deployed in Adana in 2015, replacing the Netherlands’. The missiles were deployed as part of Turkey’s request for NATO assistance for possible attacks from Syria to Turkey. (end of excerpt)-ends-