First F-35B to Take Off in Portsmouth Was Stranded on Carrier by Technical Failure

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec. 17, 2019)

The first takeoff of an F-35B fighter in Portsmouth became a major public event, squeezing out the unwelcome news that it was grounded by a technical failure and remained on the carrier for three weeks for repairs before finally taking off Dec. 16 (RN photo)

PARIS --- The F-35B jet fighter that yesterday made the type’s first launch from Portsmouth naval base had been left onboard after it was grounded by a technical hitch during initial sea trials on HMS Queen Elisabeth off the east coast on the United States.



While the five other F-35Bs used for the trials flew home in November, this aircraft “was transported across the Atlantic by the Royal Navy in secret while repairs were made,” the Portsmouth News website reported Dec. 16, and was revealed when it was parked on the ship’s flight deck days after HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth.



“However, a technical hitch left the jet grounded and cooped up inside the £3.1bn warship’s enormous hangar,” The News added.







The aircraft’s failure to fly home along with the other five F-35Bs had not been previously made public, and no information has been released as to the type of failure that caused it.



The Royal Navy used the jet’s grounding to promote its public image by ignoring the technical failure and spinning the issue to focus on the fact that it was the first time an F-35B had launched pierside from the carrier in British waters, and building up anticipation ahead of the fact.



In a statement posted on its Twitter account, HMS Queen Elisabeth warned “Lightning is Forecast,” adding “Portsmouth: apologies for the noise: Standby for the first alongside fixed wing flight from us - and indeed the first launch of a UK F-35 in UK waters. Planned launch at 1230 subject to conditions.”



In a similar post on its Twitter account, Her Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth said “In around an hour’s time, for the first time ever in the Portsmouth Naval Base, HMS Queen Elisabeth plan to launch a UK F-35B Lightning Jet!” It added “Ear plugs at the ready! Look out for the live stream on our Facebook page.”



A Royal Navy spokeswoman told The News that “Following completion of successful flying trials in the US, one F-35 Lightning remained embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth in order for repair and maintenance work to be completed.”



The fact that one of six F-35Bs – 16% of the detachment -- could not fly in further proof of the dismal availability of the Lockheed-made aircraft, whose low readiness has been criticized, most recently by the US Government Accountability Office.



