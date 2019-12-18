The Minister of Defense Wants Defense to Be Better At Using Technology

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defense; issued Dec 18, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen today met several technology peaks from the defense sector. He was given advice on how the Defense can be better at utilizing both existing and new technology.



“We are now in the middle of our work on how to further develop the Armed Forces. It gives us the opportunity to look at what trends can affect the defense of the future,” says Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.



The Government is working on a new long-term plan for the defense sector, which will be presented in the spring of 2020, and the Minister of Defense has asked for technology advice from both the military and civilian sectors.



“Defense has specific needs and requirements, but the technology itself is the same as on the civilian side. We increasingly see that technology can benefit both civilian and military. Here we can be better at working together,” says Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.



Earlier this fall, Defense Minister Bakke-Jensen also met technology peaks from civilian business to get their advice on the new long-term plan.



“I have received feedback that the Armed Forces must communicate more clearly which challenges will be solved. The defense should experiment more and test out solutions that are under preparation. And we need to be better at involving suppliers early in the process,” says Minister of Defense Bakke-Jensen.



“Experience from the business community shows that a technological change is often little about the technology itself. To take advantage of the opportunities offered by new technology, changes in personnel, skills, management and organization are required. A success criterion is that the process is owned by top management - we must take that as a marching order,” says the Minister of Defense.



Overview of the participants in the dialogue meetings



Participants in the civil sector meeting on November 12 included Innovation Norway, the Research Council of Norway, the Defense Research Institute, SINTEF, Abelia, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Stingray Marine Solutions, Blueeye Robotics, Telenor and Vipps.

Participants in the meeting with the defense sector on December 17 included Defense Materials, Defense Buildings, the Swedish Defense Research Institute, the Defense and Security Industry's National Association, Thales Norway, Nammo and Kongsberg Gruppen.



-ends-



