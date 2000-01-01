Naval Group has signed nine different Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Australian companies to manufacture its countermeasure solutions for the Royal Australian Navy in Australia.
Naval Group Pacific is proposing a breakthrough in anti-torpedo countermeasures for Australia’s submarine and surface ship programs with CANTO, the latest countermeasure generation based on Dilution/Confusion multi-effects.
This breakthrough in the field of anti-torpedo defence, applies the dilution/confusion concept to defend High Value and Mission Essential Units by generating a high-level acoustic signal over 360-degrees, covering the full frequency range of the attacking torpedo.
This anti-torpedo system, fitted with its associated reaction module CONTRALTO, which computes the most appropriate evasive manoeuvre and deployment sequence once a threat is detected, is already in service in the French Navy and in several Foreign navies.
François Romanet, CEO, Naval Group Pacific said “This capability will provide navies with a combat-proven solution and if manufactured in Australia, will provide transfer new technology and skills to local industry.”
Naval Group has signed MoUs with:
-- Archer Enterprises: precision CNC Machining, Fabrication, Assembly and Testing of Complex Mechanical Components, Assemblies & Sub-Systems, Including Electrical Control Integration for Performance Critical Applications
-- Axiom Precision Manufacturing: an experienced manufacturer of complex, precision electro-mechanical components and assemblies for the Defence and Aerospace industries whose Defence Secure facility expansion provides a unique capability for sensitive Defence projects into the future.
-- Baron Rubber: a contract manufacturer, specialising in build-to-print moulded components and assemblies made in silicone, rubber, composites and engineering grade polymers.
-- BB Engineering Pty Ltd: specialising in Naval & Military Applications for Precision CNC Machined and Turned Components
-- CAMPAGNO Engineering: specialised in precision engineering and machining
-- GPC Electronics: based in Western Sydney and Australia’s leading dedicated Contract Electronics Manufacturer for build to print Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA), Box Build and Mechanical sub-assembly of electronic products
-- Land Air Sea Space (LASS) Pty Ltd: specialists in design manufacture and repair of high-quality electrical cable assemblies, wired enclosures and interconnecting systems.
-- MacTaggart Scott Australia: providing support and engineering services to meet the requirements of the Royal Australian Navy, in particular for the Collins class submarines and the two LHDs. The facilities in Adelaide offer a significant engineering capability as well as increasing design services.
-- Verseng Group: a wholly South Australian owned and operated engineering & precision manufacturing organization specialising in the manufacture of CNC machined components, fabrication, complex assemblies for the defence, mining, heavy industrial, marine and agricultural markets.
-ends-