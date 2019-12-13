Defence Forces Procure Ammunition for Leopard 2 Battle Tanks

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 17, 2019)

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has authorised, on 13 December 2019, the Defence Forces Logistics Command to procure ammunition for the Leopard 2 battle tanks.



The new ammunition which will be procured from Israel Military Industries (IMI) are HE projectiles.



This is a completely new capability that will improve the fire power and ability of the battle tanks to engage different types of targets. The Defence Forces invited international tenders; the selected ammunition was tested in Finland and was found to be the best in meeting the requirements.



The ammunition deliveries are scheduled for 2021 and the contract includes options for further procurement.



