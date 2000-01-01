Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $815,000,040 for an indefinite-delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement of 35 items used on the UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopter, along with inventory management, warehousing and establishing supply response time metrics.
Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (20%).
This contract includes a five-year base period with no options.
Work is expected to be completed by December 2024.
Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $163,000,008 will be obligated for delivery order (N00383-20-F-0W20) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.
Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-W201).
