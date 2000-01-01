Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 17, 2019)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded an $803,904,196 modification (P00277) to Foreign Military Sales (Montenegro) contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for the procurement of 2,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and 16,714 associated packaged or installed kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.



Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 Foreign Military Sales; procurement, Air Force; procurement, Navy; procurement, Marine Corps; and other procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $803,904,196 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



