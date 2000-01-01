BAE Systems to Provide Intelligence Analysis for Defense Intelligence Agency

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Dec. 17, 2019)

MCLEAN, Va. --- The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has awarded BAE Systems a prime contractor position on Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3), a ten-year multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) with a combined ceiling value of over $17 billion.



Through this contract, the company will provide worldwide coverage, support and assistance to DIA, delivering timely, objective and cogent military intelligence to warfighters, defense planners and policy makers.



“We are delivering secure, cost-efficient services to maintain and enhance the mission-critical systems DIA relies on every day,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of the sector’s Intelligence Solutions business. “We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with DIA and bring our next-generation talent to work for their mission.”



BAE Systems was the largest provider of analytic services on DIA’s prior IDIQ, SIA 2, and has provided intelligence support and related services to the agency for over three decades. The company will continue to bring a workforce of cleared personnel in highly technical fields with an excellent understanding of the customers, their mission, and their environment.





BAE Systems delivers a broad range of services and solutions enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.



-ends-



