Air2030 Offset Obligation: Council of States Remains at 80%

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport; issued Dec. 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Foreign companies that are contracted in the framework of the acquisition of combat aircraft must offset 80% of the contract’s value by orders in Switzerland, of which 20% directly and 40% indirectly to the technology and security-related industrial base. An additional 20% is required in the following civil sectors: metallurgy and machinery industry, electronics and electrical engineering industry, optical industry, watch industry, vehicle and wagon construction industry, rubber and synthetic materials, chemicals, aeronautics and space, IT industry and software engineering, and cooperation with universities and research institutes.



The Council of States stands by the compromise it adopted on December 12, 2019, by 23 votes to 16. During the autumn session, it asked for 40% additional offsets in the civil sector. As for the National Council, it had followed on December 9, 2019 the proposal of the Federal Council to fix the offset obligation at 60% in the field of the technology and security industrial base. This solution remained on December 16, 2019.



The majority of the Council of States had argued in particular that only the highest possible compensation obligation can guarantee firm support from the business community.



The majority of the National Council argued that a high level of offsets unnecessarily increases the cost of acquisitions without being justified from a military or security point of view. It also expressed doubts about the ability of the Swiss industry to absorb such a volume of compensatory business, since these would be additional orders which must justify their economic relevance.



Back to the National Council



Following the decision of the Council of States, the file returns to the National Council. If the latter also sticks to his proposal, a conciliation conference will be convened. The process of eliminating discrepancies is expected to be concluded again this year.



The date of September 27, 2020 has been retained for a possible referendum poll. The choice of the type of the new combat aircraft and the long-range surface-to-air defense system is expected in early 2021.



The long-range surface-to-air defense system must be acquired through the usual procedures for a maximum cost of two billion francs.



In the event of a popular vote, it should be stressed that even if the planning decree is accepted by the people, the Federal Council will have to present a concrete acquisition project to Parliament as part of one of its an annual messages on the armed services. (probably in 2022).



For the protection of residents in Switzerland



The Air Force must replace all of its combat aircraft in order to continue to protect and defend the country and its people beyond 2030, including the infrastructure necessary for the proper functioning of society. The 30 F / A-18 Hornet fighter jets will reach the end of their useful life around 2030. As for the 26 F-5 Tiger fighters, which are only operational for the air police missions during the day and in good visibility, they would have no chance against a modern adversary.



-ends-



